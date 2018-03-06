Tennis great Andy Murray deposed

Paris — Two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray has lost his status as Britain’s No1 for the first time since 2006.

Kyle Edmund has moved up to 24th place, while Murray dropped to 29th. Juan Martin del Potro moves up to eighth after he beat Kevin Anderson 6-4 6-4 to win Sunday’s Mexican Open.

ATP rankings: 1 Roger Federer (Swi) 10,060 pts, 2 Rafael Nadal (Spa) 9,460, 3 Marin Cilic (Cro) 4,870, 4 Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) 4,635, 5 Alexander Zverev (Ger) 4,540, 6 Dominic Thiem (Aut) 3,810, 7 David Goffin (Bel) 3,280, 8 Juan Martín Del Potro (Arg) 3,200, 9 Kevin Anderson (SA) 3,080, 10 Jack Sock (US) 2,650

AFP