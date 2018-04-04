Commonwealth Games welcomes England, Africa’s newest country

Gold Coast — England have been listed as an African nation, with capital Banjul, in the official programme for the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, leaving Gold Coast organisers red-faced.

The A$10 ($7.70) programme, being sold at newsagents and merchandise tents around the balmy Queensland resort, has England’s population listed at just over 2-million and its first Commonwealth Games appearance in 1970.

Banjul is the capital of west African nation Gambia, which was a late entry to the Gold Coast Games.

Organising committee boss Mark Peters said Gambia’s participation, which was confirmed last month, had led to the printing gaffe.

Both England and Gambia had taken it in good humour, he said. England had also declined the offer of a complete re-print.