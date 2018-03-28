Sport / Other Sport

Caster Semenya targets double gold in Gold Coast races

28 March 2018 - 05:30 David Isaacson
Caster Semenya. Picture: REUTERS
Caster Semenya has vowed to win two gold medals at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Semenya made the pledge at a farewell function organised by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) on Monday, when she was named flag-bearer for the opening ceremony in Gold Coast on April 4.

This is the third time Semenya has been called on to carry the South African flag‚ having done the duty at the closing ceremony of the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony.

Sascoc president Gideon Sam has said he wants Team SA to return to fifth place on the Games medals table after dropping to seventh at Glasgow 2014‚ but to do that they will need at least 15 gold medals — and that‚ he added‚ would require the stars to win double golds.

Accepting her role as flag-bearer‚ Semenya‚ who will compete in the 800m and 1,500m‚ said: "I’m truly honoured. We lead by example‚ two gold for me."

Semenya is the reigning Olympic and world champion in the 800m‚ but in the longer race she won bronze at the 2017 World Championships.

"It’s a tougher race‚" she admitted‚ "but with the work that we’ve done coming back from the world champs‚ we have learned from that race … and we have mastered the skills of running 1,500.

"What I need to do now is go execute‚ secure my gold."

The double at Gold Coast will not be as demanding as it was at the 2017 World Championships in London. There will be only two rounds — heats and final — in the 800m and 1,500m‚ instead of three rounds each.

Semenya‚ confident of a 4min 02.50sec world lead while running on her own in Paarl last week‚ said she had been working hard for the past five months‚ bringing her weight down too.

"Middle distance is a combination of speed and endurance … you need to be light. We are under 70kg so we are good contenders‚" she said‚ adding that she does not watch her diet.

"I eat whatever I want. It’s not about what you eat‚ it’s about hard work‚ the kilometres you run," she said.

Semenya has won gold at the Olympics‚ World Championships and the Africa Games‚ but she has never competed at a Commonwealth Games before.

"It’s my dream‚ I strive for greatness… the only thing left is Commonwealth Games."

Some top foreign athletes do not rate the Commonwealth Games as highly as other competitions‚ but Semenya believed they are still important‚ especially for inspiring youngsters.

"I didn’t start yesterday… I had a dream to compete in championships because of my idols. I saw them at those championships."

Semenya misses Zola’s 1,500m record

Sprint sensation Caster Semenya insists she is happy with her performance
Sport
5 days ago

Scott keen to pace Semenya in 1,500m bid

‘She’s asked for no pacers, which makes me believe that she doesn’t want anyone getting in her way’
Sport
6 days ago

Semenya eyes Zola Budd’s decades-old South African 1,500m record

The  women's athletics star will race US-based Dominique Scott for the honour
Sport
8 days ago

