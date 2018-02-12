Sport / Other Sport

Tennis ace Roger Federer chases history in Rotterdam

12 February 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Roger Federer. Picture: REUTERS
Roger Federer. Picture: REUTERS

Rotterdam — Roger Federer will target a return to the top of the rankings as the Rotterdam World Tennis tournament starts on Monday, with the Swiss aiming to become the oldest No1 player in ATP history.

The test begins at the Ahoy stadium when the 36-year-old, who won his 20th Grand Slam a fortnight ago in Melbourne, returns to the Dutch port city for the first time since 2013.

Top seed Federer starts in the first round against a qualifier in an event he has won twice, in 2005 and 2012. Should he reach the semi-finals, Federer would pass Rafael Nadal to take over the world’s top ranking.

His quarterfinal opponent could be long-time friend Stan Wawrinka, seeded fifth as he comes back from knee surgery.

Federer is just 155 points behind the injured Nadal in the standings, with a possible 180 points available for making the last four in Rotterdam.

He would surpass Andre Agassi, who held top spot in 2003 aged 33 years, 131 days.

Federer has repeatedly said he has no intention of stopping in the foreseeable future, but realises that maintaining his longevity requires his trademark precise planning, of which the decision to compete in Rotterdam is the latest example.

"I’ve won three Slams now in 12 months. I can’t believe it myself. I just got to keep a good schedule, stay hungry, then maybe good things can happen.

"I don’t think age is an issue, per se. It’s just a number," he said after winning the Melbourne title for a sixth time.

AFP

Petra Kvitova closes in on top 20

Former world No2 beats defending champion Kristina Mladenovic for Saint Petersburg title
Sport
6 days ago

Lloyd Harris carries South Africa’s Davis Cup hopes in Irene

The contest has been rated as SA’s toughest yet by captain Marcos Ondruska
Sport
10 days ago

Unfocused tennis bad boy Tomic gets taste of reality

The shouty Australian exits reality show after ‘huge wake-up call’
Sport
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Another merry day for Richard Murray
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Match-winning innings just the ticket for ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Vintage Chiefs slay Arrows
Sport / Soccer
4.
Derrick Mokaleng gate-crashes South African ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Tennis ace Roger Federer chases history in ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.