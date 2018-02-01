Sport / Other Sport

AUSTRALIAN TENNIS

Unfocused tennis bad boy Tomic gets taste of reality

The shouty Australian exits reality show after ‘huge wake-up call’

01 February 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Bernard Tomic. Picture: REUTERS
Bernard Tomic. Picture: REUTERS

Sydney — Australian tennis bad boy Bernard Tomic said he had a "huge wake-up call" after taking part in a reality TV show, leaving the programme early to return to the sporting world.

Tomic, 25, has been pilloried for his poor attitude during a season to forget in 2017 when he admitted he was bored.

Earlier in January he missed out on the Australian Open in Melbourne after losing in the qualifying round.

He then took part in commercial broadcaster Channel Ten’s reality show I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! held in SA, but pulled out after just three days.

"I don’t want to spend half my time depressed here and thinking about how I played the last year and where I should be," Tomic said as he explained his departure to other participants.

Tomic blamed himself for his situation over the past year, saying he was not focused.

Just two years on from attaining his highest world ranking of 17, Tomic is currently 168th, with Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt saying on Monday he doubted whether the Australian would ever play for the team again.

AFP

Marin Cilic: Melbourne arena roof closure was uncool

Tennis tournament organisers in Melbourne insist it was hot enough to warrant the action
Sport
3 days ago

Federer keeps his cool to win 20th

Swiss legend fends off fightbacks by Cilic to take sixth Australian Open
Sport
3 days ago

Serena Williams to make comeback at Fed Cup

Serena last played Fed Cup in April 2015, when she won two singles matches in a World Group play-off loss to Italy in Brindisi. Venus, ranked fifth, ...
Sport
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Andile Jali for Sundowns but not just yet
Sport / Soccer
2.
What the one-day matches will be about
Sport / Cricket
3.
Aubameyang a Gunner, Mahrez in City’s sights
Sport / Soccer
4.
Unfocused tennis bad boy Tomic gets taste of ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Proteas focus moves from pitch to good wickets
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.