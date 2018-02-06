Sport / Other Sport

TENNIS RANKINGS

Petra Kvitova closes in on top 20

06 February 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
The Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ADAM PRETTY
The Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ADAM PRETTY

Paris — The two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova moved to the brink of a return to the world’s top 20 on Monday after winning the Saint Petersburg title at the weekend.

The 27-year-old Czech fell out of the top 20 in the rankings in 2017 for the first time since January 2011, but has jumped eight places to 21st.

Former world No2 Kvitova beat the defending champion, Kristina Mladenovic, in the final in Russia to claim only her second WTA title since suffering a hand injury in a knife attack in December 2016.

Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki maintains her slender lead at the top of the rankings from Simona Halep, despite losing in the Saint Petersburg quarterfinals.

AFP

