She will lead SA at the inaugural World Cup event in London in July when SA will be one of the eight teams invited.

She plans on running both the 800m and 1,500m at the Commonwealth Games‚ "so I can be able to win two golds".

Her confidence is high.

But‚ first‚ there is the matter of the Laureus World Sports Awards on February 27 where she has been nominated for the sportswoman of the year category alongside Serena Williams‚ swimmer Katie Ledecky‚ sprinter Allyson Felix‚ alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin and Gabine Muguruza‚ the reigning Wimbledon champion.

"Those are great sportswomen‚ great in what they do‚" said Semenya.

"I respect their work. I follow their work. They are phenomenal. They are strong. I feel blessed‚ privileged to be among a list of great women like that. Being nominated with the best — I feel like I am a winner already.

"You know‚ as an athlete‚ obviously‚ we have goals‚ we have dreams‚ but this is one of the dreams that I dreamed from when I was young‚ watching the world’s top sportsmen and sportswomen being nominated‚ and then say one day‚ if I can be there‚ I will be fulfilled."

Semenya was nominated for her dominance at the World Championships in London in 2017‚ when she won gold in the 800m and bronze in the 1,500m.

Her final 200m in the 800m when she attacked was a thing of perfection.

"I watched [that final 200 metres] over and over. How I executed the movements‚ especially in the last 60m. It showed the hard work that we put in. I’ll cherish it for the rest of my life.

"For me it was never about winning. It was about enjoying what I do‚ and then obviously winning comes along and then getting faster also comes along. It’s just all about being on the track‚ being free‚ being what I love.

"I feel free when I run. I think I was just doing it for the love of sport‚ nothing else. But obviously when you see that you can win‚ and then you start working very hard so you can maintain the winning streaks and all those medals‚ everything‚ the accolades‚ the awards and everything," she said.

Semenya is looking to the future‚ to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo‚ where she aims to defend her 800m title and win it for the third and‚ perhaps‚ final time.

"I’m an athlete who works more in the short-term goals. Obviously‚ every month we see how we can improve our fitness‚ how we can improve our biomechanics and how we can improve our breathing and everything. So‚ yes‚ Tokyo‚ I’m looking forward to it.

"I’ll be 29‚ so it will be probably my last Olympics‚ 800m — I don’t know. But yes‚ if I can still go faster‚ you never know where you can end up."