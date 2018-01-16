Caster Semenya nominated for Laureus World Sports award

The nominees of the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards were announced on Tuesday, and SA’s Caster Semenya will face off against 2017 Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza and an all-American quartet led by tennis superstar Serena Williams, in the World Sportswoman of the Year category.

Apart from Williams and Muguruza‚ Semenya will also have to contend with 16-time world athletics championship medalist Allyson Felix‚ 19-year-old swimming sensation Katie Ledecky and Overall World Cup champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin in the hotly contested category.

Semenya‚ who eased to the 800m women’s gold medal in the 2016 Olympic Games‚ added the gold medal in the same event to her burgeoning collection in last year’s world championships in London.

Semenya also won bronze in the women’s 1,500m at the same World Championships.

Roger Federer’s return to form after a knee injury‚ which saw him win his fifth Australian Open and eighth Wimbledon titles‚ earned him nominations in both the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year and the Laureus World Comeback of the Year categories.

Football also features heavily on the nomination list as Cristiano Ronaldo will compete in the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year awards‚ Real Madrid in the Laureus World Team of the Year and Kylian Mbappé in the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year. Barcelona and Chapecoense are nominated for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year award.

World championships 10‚000m gold and 5‚000m silver medal-winning athlete Mo Farah‚ four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome‚ four-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and French and US Open champion Rafael Nadal join Federer and Ronaldo in the World Sportsman of the Year category.

The winners‚ as voted for by members of the Laureus World Sports Academy‚ will be announced in Monaco on February 27.

Full list of nominees:

World Sportsman of the Year:

Mo Farah; Roger Federer; Lewis Hamilton; Rafa Nadal; Cristiano Ronaldo; Chris Froome

World Sportswoman of the Year:

Caster Semenya; Serena Williams; Allyson Felix; Katie Ledecky; Mikaele Shiffrin; Garbine Muguruza

World Team of the Year:

Real Madrid; Golden State Warriors; New England Patriots; Mercedes F1 team; New Zealand America’s Cup team

World Breakthrough of the Year:

Sergio Garcia; Anthony Joshua; Kylian Mbappe; Caeleb Dressel; Jelena Ostapenko

World Comeback of the Year:

Justin Gatlin; Roger Federer; Sally Pearson; Valentino Rossi; Chapecoense

Sportsperson with a disability:

Marcel Hug; Yui Kamiji; Bibian Mentel-Spee; Jetze Plat; Oksana Masters; Markus Rehm

Action Sportsman of the Year:

John John Florence; Anna Gasser; Nyjah Huston; Armel Le Cleac’h; Mark McMorris; Tyler Wright

Sporting Moment of the Year:

Billy Whizz is Back; Brave Bradley’s fight; Eternal Champions wave for the kids; When tears turn into smiles