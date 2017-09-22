Keagan de Melo targets Flying Free win

Keagan De Melo has five booked rides at Turffontein on Saturday and — although there are no certainties in racing — it will be a surprise if he does not win the sixth race on Gavin van Zyl’s three-year-old Flying Free.

This Var colt did not enjoy the smoothest of passages in a grade1 feature race at Greyville on July day, yet still managed to finish a creditable fourth behind Purple Diamond. That form is head and shoulders above anything his seven rivals in Saturday’s race have achieved.

De Melo has an each-way chance on another Van Zyl runner, Azkur, in the third race, but the filly may find both Holiday Romance and Torry Pines too smart for her.

Callan Murray has only two mounts on the nine-race programme and he can take advantage of Holiday Romance’s favourable draw to score on the daughter of Dynasty.

Sean Tarry will be frustrated that his five-year-old gelding West Coast Warrior has managed only two wins in his 15 starts. On Saturday, Piere Strydom is entrusted with the ride in the seventh race and — drawn in pole position — he can bring his mount home ahead of Well Connected and Captain Chips.