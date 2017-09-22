Sport / Other Sport

HORSE RACING

Keagan de Melo targets Flying Free win

22 September 2017 - 04:00 David Mollett
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Keagan De Melo has five booked rides at Turffontein on Saturday and — although there are no certainties in racing — it will be a surprise if he does not win the sixth race on Gavin van Zyl’s three-year-old Flying Free.

This Var colt did not enjoy the smoothest of passages in a grade1 feature race at Greyville on July day, yet still managed to finish a creditable fourth behind Purple Diamond. That form is head and shoulders above anything his seven rivals in Saturday’s race have achieved.

De Melo has an each-way chance on another Van Zyl runner, Azkur, in the third race, but the filly may find both Holiday Romance and Torry Pines too smart for her.

Callan Murray has only two mounts on the nine-race programme and he can take advantage of Holiday Romance’s favourable draw to score on the daughter of Dynasty.

Sean Tarry will be frustrated that his five-year-old gelding West Coast Warrior has managed only two wins in his 15 starts. On Saturday, Piere Strydom is entrusted with the ride in the seventh race and — drawn in pole position — he can bring his mount home ahead of Well Connected and Captain Chips.

Geoff Woodruff rules Turffontein race

The five-time champion trainer has won the past four runnings of the big Turffontein race
Sport
1 day ago

Shock Australian ban on Hong Kong horses

The sudden ban follows on Australia’s requirement of a review of biosecurity controls in the equine disease-free zone between Hong Kong and ...
Sport
3 days ago

Hong Kong rides to SA’s aid over export obstacle

Champion trainer Sean Tarry sends out the five-time winner Count Tassilo, who is on the short list of possible winners
Sport
7 days ago

Father-and-son Azzies team holds aces in Turffontein sprint

Rivarine is likely to be the stable elect bidding for the fourth win of his career
Sport
8 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Springboks have made the wrong kind of history ...
Life / Sport
2.
Aiden Markram’s name in the hat for a cap
Sport / Cricket
3.
Rassie Erasmus ‘can help settle Boks’
Sport / Rugby
4.
Hougaard the sole casualty of Albany ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Comrades Marathon sells out — so 1,500 more spots ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Geoff Woodruff rules Turffontein race
Sport / Other Sport

Shock Australian ban on Hong Kong horses
Sport / Other Sport

Hong Kong rides to SA’s aid over export obstacle
Sport / Other Sport

Father-and-son Azzies team holds aces in Turffontein sprint
Sport / Other Sport

Whisky Baron up for UK debut
Sport / Other Sport

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.