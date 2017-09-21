Geoff Woodruff rules Turffontein race

When it comes to the R2m Sansui Summer Cup, trainer Geoff Woodruff has dominated the race in recent years in much the same way Roger Federer has ruled Wimbledon.

The five-time champion trainer has won the past four runnings of the big Turffontein race scoring with Yorker (2013), Louis The King (2014) and Master Sabina in both 2015 and 2016. So it is no great surprise that Woodruff is launching another bid to win the race scheduled for Turffontein on November 25.

In the first entries for the Cup, Woodruff has a total of 11 in the 63 horses nominated while Sean Tarry has put in 12 from his stable. It means that they have a third of the entries.

The best-known of Woodruff’s entries is Deo Juvente — winner of the Champions Challenge in April — but the gelding is getting a bit long in the tooth and may battle against improving younger rivals.

Pagoda and Go Direct are talented nominations and Woodruff will not be preparing Master Sabina this year as the dual Cup winner is now in the care of Turffontein trainer Joe Soma.

Tarry’s nominations are headed by the evergreen French Navy with two up-and-coming performers in Samurai Blade and Social Order.