Shock Australian ban on Hong Kong horses

The heat regarding the movement of thoroughbreds between countries has been turned up with Australia’s announcement that it will ban entry of Hong Kong horses from October 2.

In an unprecedented move, the Australian agriculture department informed its Hong Kong counterpart that it intends to suspend horse movements between the two jurisdictions.

The department said that Hong Kong horses could not be transported directly from Hong Kong to Australia for participation in racing events or for retirement. Hong Kong horses transported to Australia via New Zealand would require 180 days residency in New Zealand.

The sudden ban follows on Australia’s requirement of a review of biosecurity controls in the equine disease-free zone between Hong Kong and Conghhua on the Chinese mainland. The response from the Hong Kong Jockey Club was immediate, with the club stating Australian horses would not be permitted to travel to compete in Hong Kong international races.

A number of Australian runners usually take part in the rich meeting at Sha-Tin racecourse in December.

Andrew Harding, Hong Kong Jockey Club executive director, expressed disappointment at Australia’s decision.

"This is a highly prejudicial action and it is at odds with the substantial economic relationship between the racing, breeding and wagering sectors of Australia and Hong Kong which has existed for many years.

"It is a shock given that Australia’s chief veterinary officer did not express any concerns 18 months ago when he was officially informed about the trials regarding the free zone. The club’s biosecurity controls are the world’s best and the fact that each of the trials conducted since 2016 have been incident free evidences this," he said.

Only last week, the Hong Kong Jockey Club announced it was in favour of direct horse movements between SA and Hong Kong. It is believed the current spat has nothing to do with that decision although protocol has resulted in the export of horses from here to Australia being no easy task.

Meanwhile, Turffontein hosts three meetings this week and Lyle Hewitson can continue his hot form by winning Tuesday’s fifth race on Sean Tarry’s four-year-old, Pilou. In the unlikely event that Pilou fluffs his lines, the runner that could take advantage is Gavin Lerena’s mount Starrett City.

Hewitson should also go close in the second race in which he partners another Tarry runner, Go Thuli Go.

The Geoff Woodruff stable introduces a well-bred Philanthropist filly in Raven Girl and Alec Laird also runs a first-timer by the same sire, named Circle Of Latitude.