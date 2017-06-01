Muguruza survives, Djokovic in control at the French Open

Djokovic needed little over two hours to see off Portugal’s Joao Sousa 6-1 6-4 6-3 as he bids to become the first man in the Open era to win each Grand Slam twice. The world No2 broke his 59th-ranked opponent six times to make it four wins in as many meetings with Sousa.

Djokovic goes on to face Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman for a place in the last 16. "In the first and second rounds I’m the favourite, but it’s sport and nothing is predictable," he said.

Sixth seed Dominic Thiem charged into round three with a routine win over Simone Bolelli, sweeping the Italian aside 7-5 6-1 6-3. The Austrian, who is the only player to defeat Nadal on clay this season, will meet 25th seed Steve Johnson next as he looks to build on 2016’s run to the semifinals.

Hopes of a first French men’s champion since Yannick Noah in 1983 suffered a blow as 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga crashed out in his opening match.

The Frenchman slid to a four-set defeat to Roland Garros debutant Renzo Olivo in a tie held over from Tuesday.

US qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands halted Petra Kvitova’s comeback, defeating the Czech 7-6 (7/5) 7-6 (7/5) in her first tournament since a horrifying knife attack in December.

"I’m disappointed, for sure. I came here to win the matches," said twice former Wimbledon champion Kvitova.

Venus Williams shook off a slow start to ease into the third round with a 6-3 6-1 victory over Japan’s Kurumi Nara.

Williams, the 2002 runner-up, will play Belgium’s Elise Mertens or Dutch qualifier Richel Hogenkamp in the third round.

