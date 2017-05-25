No Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, no problem for Paris

Roland Garros organisers are confident the absence from the 2017 French Open of Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova will just be a footnote when the story of the second Major of the season is told.

"The absence of these three stars does not weaken the tournament because Roland Garros remains an institution and the Holy Grail for a player," French tennis historian Jean-Christophe Piffau said.

"The Grand Slam tournaments are anchored in the history of tennis, which is what makes them both special."

With that in mind, we look at the storylines likely to dominate the French Open which starts on Sunday.

In 2017 Nadal has captured a 10th Monte Carlo Masters and 10th title in Barcelona; now the Spaniard targets a 10th Roland Garros title.

The champion in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014, Nadal, now 30, was written off when he lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2015 quarterfinals, ending a 39-match win streak in Paris since his shock defeat to Robin Soderling in 2009.

In 2016 he played two rounds before a wrist injury forced an early withdrawal.

When Djokovic completed the career Grand Slam by winning his first Roland Garros title in 2016, the Serb held all four Majors at the same time.

But he has — by his standards — struggled since, admitting motivation has been a problem.