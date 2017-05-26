JOHN MCENROE SPEAKS
Brilliant Agassi can lift Novak
The Serb’s insatiable appetite for Grand Slam titles appears to have waned
London — Novak Djokovic’s decision to work with American great André Agassi at the French Open could be an inspired move as he seeks to recover his lost spark, according to former tennis superstar John McEnroe.
The Serb’s insatiable appetite for Grand Slam titles appears to have waned since he won the 2016 French Open to take his career haul to 12, with motivational issues and niggling injuries contributing to a surprising slump in form.
He split with his entire coaching team earlier in May, but announced after losing to Alexander Zverev in the Italian Open final on Sunday that eight-times major champion Agassi would be advising him during the Roland Garros fortnight.
It is 47-year-old Agassi’s first taste of coaching at the top level and he follows the likes of Ivan Lendl, Boris Becker, Michael Chang and McEnroe himself into the players’ box.
"I was surprised, I had not heard any indication that André was looking to coach," seven-times Grand Slam champion McEnroe, who worked with Canadian Milos Raonic at Wimbledon last year as he reached the final, said.
"As far as being a brilliant tennis mind, and I know him well enough to know that he is, he loves the game and will leave no stone unturned as far as preparing for matches goes."
Agassi bloomed again after a mid-career slump that took him from world No1 to outside the top 100 in 1997 and he returned to win the 1999 French Open and US Open.
Taking his game to another level, he went on to claim two Australian Opens after his 30th birthday, the last coming in 2003 when he was aged 32.
With Djokovic having just turned 30 himself, McEnroe can see parallels in their careers.
"André had a renaissance later in his career, into his 30s where he had success late in his career," McEnroe, who will be imparting his wisdom for Eurosport during the French Open, said.
"With Novak sort of hitting that peak by winning the French last year he has talked about some issues off court, some motivational issues, so perhaps André can give him an insight into an avenue, a way where to be more easily fired up."
Djokovic and Agassi are deep thinkers about the sport and McEnroe said their partnership could be a meeting of minds.
"First of all, André can bring a great respect. He’s one of the greatest players ever. To be around someone like that will be fun for Novak," McEnroe said.
"I’m surprised Novak has fallen off as much as he has," McEnroe said. "But it doesn’t surprise me that he might have lost a little motivation having accomplished what no one had done since Rod Laver last year."
Reuters
