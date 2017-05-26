Brilliant Agassi can lift Novak

"As far as being a brilliant tennis mind, and I know him well enough to know that he is, he loves the game and will leave no stone unturned as far as preparing for matches goes."

Agassi bloomed again after a mid-career slump that took him from world No1 to outside the top 100 in 1997 and he returned to win the 1999 French Open and US Open.

Taking his game to another level, he went on to claim two Australian Opens after his 30th birthday, the last coming in 2003 when he was aged 32.

With Djokovic having just turned 30 himself, McEnroe can see parallels in their careers.

"André had a renaissance later in his career, into his 30s where he had success late in his career," McEnroe, who will be imparting his wisdom for Eurosport during the French Open, said.

"With Novak sort of hitting that peak by winning the French last year he has talked about some issues off court, some motivational issues, so perhaps André can give him an insight into an avenue, a way where to be more easily fired up."

Djokovic and Agassi are deep thinkers about the sport and McEnroe said their partnership could be a meeting of minds.

"First of all, André can bring a great respect. He’s one of the greatest players ever. To be around someone like that will be fun for Novak," McEnroe said.

"I’m surprised Novak has fallen off as much as he has," McEnroe said. "But it doesn’t surprise me that he might have lost a little motivation having accomplished what no one had done since Rod Laver last year."

