Triumph to tragedy for Germany’s Roland Garros champions

Tall, blond, handsome and athletic, Von Cramm was the picture-perfect Aryan sportsman as far as the Nazis were concerned, however he refused to be exploited as a poster-boy for Hitler.

In 1938, he was jailed for homosexuality.

He went on to be wounded while fighting on the Eastern Front in the Second World War, receiving the Iron Cross.

His personal life continued to be colourful, becoming the sixth husband of Barbara Hutton, the Woolworth heiress, a marriage that ended in divorce in 1959 after four years.

Von Cramm was killed in a car crash in Cairo in 1976 at the age of 67.

Born in 1915, Henkel claimed the Roland Garros title in 1937, defeating Bunny Austin of Britain.

He also teamed with Von Cramm to win the men’s doubles in Paris and the US Championships later that same year. He played his last tennis event in 1942 during which he received his draft notice.

Henkel was wounded at the Battle of Stalingrad in 1943 and died from his wounds shortly after.

He was 27 years old.

