Golf ace Kyle McClatchie takes pole position at Killarney

Just two days after he lifted the Western Province amateur title at Westlake Golf Club, SA’s No1 ranked amateur Kyle McClatchie rode a rich vein of form to lead the first event of the 2017 Big Easy Tour on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old from Serengeti Golf and Wildlife Estate crafted a magnificent seven-under-par 63 to take pole position at Killarney Country Club. He leads by three shots from fellow amateur Slade Pickering and is five shots clear of Bennie van der Merwe.

As the first golfer to fly the flag for SA in golf’s first staging at the Youth Olympics in 2014, it comes as no surprise to the pundits who follow the local amateur scene to see the Golf RSA national squad member at the top of the pile.

McClatchie came close to a maiden breakthrough on the Big Easy Tour in 2016, but was kept out of the winner’s circle at Kempton Park Golf Club by Pieter Kruger.

However, less than a month later, he won the IGT Challenge Tour’s Kyalami Challenge in just his second start on the country’s premier development tour.

His 4 & 3 matchplay triumph over local favourite Luca Filippi in the 36-hole final for the Western Province Amateur title this past weekend was his second provincial title this season and restored him at the top of the Open Amateur Rankings.