Masters golfer Charl Schwartzel sizzles, Scott sputters

Augusta — Two former US Masters champions saw their fortunes diverge on Sunday as 2011 winner Charl Schwartzel rallied to finish third while 2013 victor Adam Scott slipped to a tie for ninth.

South African Schwartzel, 32, said he was proud of his Sunday performance as he reeled off six birdies to just two bogeys, but said he was too far behind to catch champion Sergio Garcia and runner-up Justin Rose.

"Sergio and Justin, they’re really playing well now," Schwartzel told reporters after a final-round 68 left him three strokes behind Garcia and Rose.

After starting the day just three shots back of co-leaders Garcia and Rose and one ahead of Schwartzel, Scott was unable to get it going on Sunday, with four bogeys overshadowing his three birdies.