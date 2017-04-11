Sport / Other Sport

Masters golfer Charl Schwartzel sizzles, Scott sputters

11 April 2017 - 06:21 AM Agency Staff
Charl Schwartzel of SA celebrates a birdie putt on the 18th green in final round of play during the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, the US, on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
Charl Schwartzel of SA celebrates a birdie putt on the 18th green in final round of play during the 2017 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, the US, on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Augusta — Two former US Masters champions saw their fortunes diverge on Sunday as 2011 winner Charl Schwartzel rallied to finish third while 2013 victor Adam Scott slipped to a tie for ninth.

South African Schwartzel, 32, said he was proud of his Sunday performance as he reeled off six birdies to just two bogeys, but said he was too far behind to catch champion Sergio Garcia and runner-up Justin Rose.

"Sergio and Justin, they’re really playing well now," Schwartzel told reporters after a final-round 68 left him three strokes behind Garcia and Rose.

After starting the day just three shots back of co-leaders Garcia and Rose and one ahead of Schwartzel, Scott was unable to get it going on Sunday, with four bogeys overshadowing his three birdies.

KEVIN McCALLUM: Golf’s unquestioned king will be missed at the Masters

Tiger Woods may never return, which would be a shame
Opinion
4 days ago

"I was looking for something special today and it wasn’t even close in all areas," Australia’s Scott said.

A missed short putt on the third hole threw his momentum off and he said he was never able to get back on track.

"I was fighting and it’s hard to feel comfortable all the time out there, especially on a Sunday. It wasn’t going my way," he said.

The 36-year-old Scott, who has managed just one top-10 on the PGA Tour this season, tipped his cap to Garcia.

"It’s almost a more
well-earned Major than Phil Mickelson’s first, [and] was quite a lot longer than anyone would have imagined for him," he said.

Reuters

