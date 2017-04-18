Rookie Wesley Bryan’s big day at the US PGA

Sport / Other Sport

Miami — Rookie Wesley Bryan carded a four-under par 67 on Sunday to claim his first US PGA Tour title, edging former world No1 Luke Donald by one stroke.

Bryan’s four-under effort at Harbour Town in Hilton Head, South Carolina, gave him a 13-under par total of 271.

He became the first South Carolina-born player to win the event since its launch in 1969. Bryan also booked his invitation to 2018’s Masters. After a bogey at the third, he strung together four straight birdies before another bogey at the eighth. After birdies at 13 and 15 he arrived at 17 to realise he was within sight of victory.

Bryan said he was not nervous all day, "then at number 17 I got up and I just threw up a little bit in my mouth.… But I was able to get it back together."

For England’s Donald it was a fifth runner-up finish.

