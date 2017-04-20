Sport / Other Sport

INJURY SETBACK

Tiger Woods still on hold

The injury-hit US player still has no timetable for a return to tournament golf

20 April 2017 - 06:16 AM Agency Staff
US golfer Tiger Woods. Picture: EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
US golfer Tiger Woods. Picture: EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Los Angeles — Tiger Woods still has no timetable for a return to tournament golf, saying he still has "good days and bad days" with his surgically repaired back.

Speaking on Tuesday at the unveiling of his design for a new course in Missouri, Woods sounded resigned to the uncertainty. "The back is progressing. I have good days and bad days. I’ve had three back operations and that’s just kind of the nature of the business, unfortunately. That’s all I can say."

Woods, who has not played since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic in February, hit a couple of shots in public for the first time in months. His first found the water.

"The second shot I stiffed it, so ..." said Woods, who briefly returned to competition in December after missing all of the 2015-16 season. At his first PGA Tour event after a 17-month absence, at Torrey Pines in January, he missed the cut. He then withdrew in Dubai after a first-round 77.

AFP

