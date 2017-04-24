African runners take top places in London Marathon
Kenyans and Ethiopians dominate final standings
London — Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany made it a memorable double for Kenya on Sunday as they stormed to victories in the London Marathon.
Keitany, recording her third London win after her trio of New York victories, set a world record for a women-only marathon of 2hr 17min 01sec.
"It was a great day for me. It was really amazing to run the best time," 35-year-old Keitany told the BBC.
"The weather was good at the beginning, it was nice for me and my pace. I’ve run my best," said Keitany, who saw off Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba.
Keitany’s fellow Kenyan Wanjiru, 24, recorded his greatest victory as he kept Kenenisa Bekele at bay despite a late rally from the Ethiopian legend and race favourite.
"We helped each other from the start, talking and we tried to maintain that pace for half of the race," Wanjiru told the BBC of his duel with Bekele.
Wanjiru hinted that he could see himself breaking the world record in the future. "It was very comfortable [to be in world-record pace]," he said.
Aside from the professionals running for prize money, the great majority of the 40,000 participants were amateurs running for charitable causes.
Jackie Scully perhaps outdid everyone by getting married in the early morning on the famed Cutty Sark ship and then running in her wedding attire — designed by Frankie Poultney, the wife of former England goalkeeper David Seaman — with her dad Eamonn in aid of a breast cancer charity.
The 35-year-old was diagnosed with the illness in 2014.
The runners were sent on their way by Prince William, his wife Kate and his brother Prince Harry, whose Heads Together campaign wants to remove the stigma surrounding mental health issues.
Heads Together was the principal charity for the 2017 edition of the marathon, which took place under blue skies for much of the time.
Heavy security measures were in place across the British capital. And there was extra poignancy as the runners swept round the corner of the Embankment past Westminster Bridge, scene of March’s terror attack in which four people died, while a policeman died of stab wounds within the nearby parliament grounds on the same day.
Wanjiru’s feat was even more remarkable given the strength of the opposition: aside from 34-year-old Bekele, there was Eritrean world champion Ghirmay Ghebreslassie and Ethiopia’s Olympic silver medallist, Feyisa Lilesa.
Wanjiru came home in 2:05:48 to beat Bekele, who recovered from a poor patch mid-race to come roaring back in the final 12km, but ultimately fell just short.
Bekele finished nine seconds adrift while Wanjiru’s compatriot Bedan Karoki was third in 2:07:41.
Bekele, whose training was interrupted when he was ill three weeks ago, looked as though he had folded completely shortly after the halfway mark.
He set off in pursuit of Wanjiru and in stark contrast to his downcast look earlier in the race, raised his arm in salute to a coterie of Ethiopian supporters as the race headed towards its climax.
The shock of seeing Bekele gaining on him appeared to refocus Wanjiru and he extended his lead late on, consoling Bekele with a warm hug when the latter crossed the line.
In the wheelchair races, Briton David Weir scooped a seventh win, while Swiss woman Manuela Schaer won her first London Marathon, to add to her Boston title earlier in April.
