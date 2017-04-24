African runners take top places in London Marathon

London — Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany made it a memorable double for Kenya on Sunday as they stormed to victories in the London Marathon.

Keitany, recording her third London win after her trio of New York victories, set a world record for a women-only marathon of 2hr 17min 01sec.

"It was a great day for me. It was really amazing to run the best time," 35-year-old Keitany told the BBC.

"The weather was good at the beginning, it was nice for me and my pace. I’ve run my best," said Keitany, who saw off Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba.

Keitany’s fellow Kenyan Wanjiru, 24, recorded his greatest victory as he kept Kenenisa Bekele at bay despite a late rally from the Ethiopian legend and race favourite.

"We helped each other from the start, talking and we tried to maintain that pace for half of the race," Wanjiru told the BBC of his duel with Bekele.

Wanjiru hinted that he could see himself breaking the world record in the future. "It was very comfortable [to be in world-record pace]," he said.

Aside from the professionals running for prize money, the great majority of the 40,000 participants were amateurs running for charitable causes.

Jackie Scully perhaps outdid everyone by getting married in the early morning on the famed Cutty Sark ship and then running in her wedding attire — designed by Frankie Poultney, the wife of former England goalkeeper David Seaman — with her dad Eamonn in aid of a breast cancer charity.