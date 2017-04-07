Masters debutant Thomas Pieters in early lead

Augusta — Thomas Pieters, playing in his first Masters, was five-under par after 10 holes to seize a three-stroke lead on Thursday at Augusta National in 2017’s first Major golf championship.

Despite cool and blustery conditions, Pieters went bogey free on the day entering the crucial three-hole stretch known as Amen Corner.

Belgian Pieters birdied the par-5 second, added back-to-back birdies at the par-3 fourth and par-4 fifth and another at the par-5 eighth, then made another birdie to begin the back nine.

American Rickie Fowler was second on two-under with a pack of eight others on one-under including five-time Major champion Phil Mickelson.

The 46-year-old American would become the oldest winner in Masters history if he captures his fourth green jacket on Sunday.

World No1 Dustin Johnson will play in the tournament after recovering from injury. Johnson hurt his back in a freak accident at his rental home on Wednesday.

AFP