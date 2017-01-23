CAPE PREMIER YEARLING SALE
Overseas buyers snap up top yearlings
Leading global bloodstock buyers Coolmore Stud tops the offerings at the Cape Premier Yearling Sale with R6m bid
A record-equalling bid of R6m from Ireland’s Coolmore Stud was the highlight of the first session of the Cape Premier Yearling Sale at the Cape Town Convention Centre.
Coolmore are major buyers at bloodstock sales worldwide and they have spread their wings to SA much to the delight of Cape Thoroughbred Sales which is hosting this event for the seventh year.
John Magner’s team had identified a Trippi colt from Drakenstein Stud as their pick on the first evening of the sale and their R6m bid equalled that of a son of Silvano 12 months ago. The yearling, named Charles, is the first foal of the Dynasty mare, Demanding Lady, who won five races including the grade2 Ipi Tombe Challenge.
Derek Brugman, racing manager for Markus Jooste, said that SA’s leading owner will be included in the partnership. The colt is likely to join the stable of Brett Crawford.
This sale was the cherry on top for Drakenstein Stud which sold seven yearlings on the first session for R19.45m at an outstanding average of R2.77m.
Klawervlei Stud just topped the vendors list with 23 yearlings sold for R19.55m with an average of R850,000.
A total of 14 yearlings made R1m or more and the second highest price was R4.5m bid by Bernard Marais for a colt by former champion sire, Captain Al.
Consigned by Drakenstein, the yearling was always going to prove popular as he is the second produce of the triple grade1 winner Ebony Flyer.
With the favourable exchange rate, overseas buyers have increased in the past two years and China Horse Club secured two yearlings for a total of R4.2m. They had to go to R3.75m for a Captain Al colt also consigned by Drakenstein.
The big talking point prior to the sale was the inclusion of four yearlings sired by superstar racehorse, Frankel. The first of his progeny — a filly offered by Klawervlei (as agents) — made R1m after a bid from Gauteng owner Lawrence Wernars.
The price was considerably higher later on with Justin Casse bidding R4m for a filly who is the first produce of the Fastnet Rock mare Little Fastnet. The only Frankel colt in the catalogue — out of the two-time winner Fly To The Moon — fetched R900,000 to a bid from bloodstock consultant John Freeman.
Lammerskraal Stud sent six yearlings to the sale, but emerged as buyers as well bidding R3.6m for a Var filly from Drakenstein Stud. She is the third produce of the grade1 Cape Fillies Guineas winner Captain’s Lover.
Trainer Candice Bass-Robinson, who saddles Marinaresco in Saturday’s R5m Sun Met, took home a Silvano filly consigned by Oldlands Stud (as agents). A bid of R2.2m secured this half-sister to Gauteng Fillies Guineas winner, Go Indigo.
A few lots later, KwaZulu-Natal trainer Charles Laird bid an identical sum for a colt by former champion sprinter What A Winter. The yearling’s dam, Enchanting Cathy, is a half-sister to former champion sprinter National Currency.
At the conclusion of the first session, Cape Thoroughbred Sales announced the aggregate for the first 119 lots catalogued stood at R70.42m with an average of R623,230.
In the sires department, Frankel had the highest average with his three lots averaging R1.96m with Trippi selling six lots at an average of R1.83m and Captain Al selling nine for an average of R1.52m.
