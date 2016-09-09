AFTER athletics and swimming lit up the scene on the opening day of competition at the Rio Paralympics on Thursday‚ attention will now shift to wheelchair tennis, where Team SA fancy their chances of creating history.

World champion Kevin Paul won SA’s first medal late on Thursday evening, when he took gold in the men’s 100m breaststroke in a time of 1:04.86.

This weekend, usual suspects Lucas Sithole and Kgothatso "KG" Montjane are expected to show their magic when they, as well as Evans Maripa and Leon Els, roll their wheels into the Olympic Tennis Centre.

Sithole (quads singles) and Maripa (singles) will contest the first round of their respective events on Saturday‚ with Montjane set to compete on Sunday in the women’s singles opening round.

All three debuted at the London Games in 2012‚ while Els is a Paralympic novice.

Sithole is bidding to become the first African player to win gold in Paralympic tennis.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born player will be hoping to replicate his feat of three years ago when he became the first player from the continent to win a Grand Slam title‚ which he did at the US Open.

The South African quartet will be among the 100 hopefuls from 29 countries who will contest six medal events in Rio.

Meanwhile‚ swimmer Shireen Sapiro is a favourite to win a medal when she launches her hunt in the 50m freestyle heats on Friday afternoon (3pm SA time)‚ hoping to make the final on Friday night (11.51pm).

She is one the four swimmers in the team who won medals in London four years ago.

Other Team SA medal hopefuls to watch in the coming week are Zanele Situ in the javelin on Tuesday and in the discus throw next Saturday; Jonathan Ntutu in the 100m (Tuesday) and 200m (on Friday) sprints; Hilton Langenhoven in the 200m, 400m and long jump; and Achmat Hassien in the 100m butterfly (Monday) and 100m freestyle (Tuesday) heats.

