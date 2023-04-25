Brevis and Hermann given chance to strut their stuff for SA A in Sri Lanka

US first quarter GDP data due later this week could prove pivotal for direction of interest rates
Shukri Conrad’s search for greater batting depth, particularly of the dynamic variety, led to the inclusion of youngsters Jordan Hermann, Dewald Brevis and Matthew Breetzke in the SA A squad for the three-week trip to Sri Lanka in June.
Hermann, 21, and Brevis, who turns 20 on Saturday, fit the brief of the kind of players Conrad believes can fulfil the more aggressive style he wants the Proteas to apply, while Breetzke, 24, has in the past few seasons provided evidence of the consistency needed to go alongside his rich talent.
“The squad reflects the next crop of players emerging from our pipeline. We also rewarded those who have performed for their respective domestic teams this past summer,” Conrad said.
“The tour will provide the opportunity for those players, with the younger Proteas, to put their skills to the test in highly competitive, international conditions. It will also serve to strengthen the batting depth in the red-ball department as we build towards the Test series against India later this year.”
With the Proteas not involved in any Test cricket until the end of the year against India, the tour to Sri Lanka is vital to ensure newer Test players such as Tony de Zorzi, who will captain the team, and Gerald Coetzee, continue to get miles in their legs.
The tour will consist of three one-day matches, which the hosts are likely to use to get their players prepared for the ICC World Cup qualifying competition to be played in Zimbabwe, and two four-day matches.
Keegan Petersen will be keen to build some confidence, while Kyle Verreynne’s inclusion offers him the best opportunity to stake a claim for a recall to the Test side after he was unfortunate to be dropped for the series against West Indies.
Test batsman Zubayr Hamza has been included in the squad for Sri Lanka following a doping suspension.
Hamza, who has played six Tests and a single One Day International, was handed a nine-month suspension last year after testing positive for a banned substance.
Hamza had intended to take his own anti-allergy medication, but accidentally ingested his father's heart medication that contained the banned substance Furosemide, according to his submission to the ICC's Integrity Unit.
The suspension ended in December after which Hamza has played in four first class matches in SA domestic competition.
.
SA A: Tony de Zorzi (capt), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Tshepo Moreki, Senuran Muthusamy, Keegan Petersen, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.
SA A Tour to Sri Lanka Itinerary
One-Day Matches
June 4: First OD Match, Kandy
June 6: Second OD Match, Kandy
8 June 8: Third OD Match, Kandy
June 12-15: First Four-Day March, Dambulla
June 19-22: Second Four-Day Match, Dambulla
