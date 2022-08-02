Investors are seeking safer assets after China threatened repercussions if Pelosi visits the self-ruled nation that Beijing claims as its territory
England name Robinson in squad for SA Tests
Fast bowler replaces injured Jamie Overton for three-match series from August 17
England have recalled fit again fast bowler Ollie Robinson for the first two Tests of their three-match series against SA that starts at Lord’s on August 17 as a replacement for the injured Jamie Overton.
Robinson himself has only recently returned to action after a back problem and will test his fitness in a four-day game for the England Lions against touring SA in Canterbury starting next Tuesday.
Sam Billings, who had been cover for concussed wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, drops out of the squad that beat India by seven wicketsin July — a fourth win in a row under the new leadership of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.
Robinson’s last Test was against Australia in Hobart in January. He has 39 wickets at an average of 21.28 in his nine appearances to date.
The squad is for the first two matches of the series at Lord’s and then Old Trafford (August 25-29) and will be reassessed ahead of the third and final game at The Oval (September 8-12).
England squad: Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root.
Reuters
NEIL MANTHORP: Media tears England apart after drubbing by Proteas
Our confidence is building, says Proteas match-winner Shamsi
Shamsi bowls SA to T20 series victory over England
