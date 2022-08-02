×

National

PIC to inject $100m into infrastructure investor Africa Finance Corp

The commitment will create co-investment chances in projects spanning the power, telecommunications and industrial sectors

02 August 2022 - 17:19 Garth Theunissen

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which manages about R2.3-trillion in government employees’ pension savings, will invest $100m in the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), a multilateral financier of infrastructure investment on the continent.

The AFC said in a statement on Tuesday the PIC has given formal notification to make its inaugural investment in the institution, which it sees as a significant commitment of African pension capital being deployed for the continent’s infrastructure and industrial development...

