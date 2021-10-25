Sport / Cricket NEIL MANTHORP: Stand up and take a knee Temba Bavuma’s Proteas should not bend to the follies of family and friends B L Premium

SA’s batting woes in their opening game of the T20 World Cup will soon be forgotten, as will their tenacious fightback which saw Australia limp to their victory target of just 119 with two balls to spare. Whatever they achieve in their second game against the West Indies on Wednesday may also be quickly overtaken.

Not just because that is the nature of T20 cricket — instant entertainment immediately digested — but because Temba Bavuma’s team is likely to be remembered for a different story. An off-field story which happens in the moments before the match begins...