NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas bowlers need to start contributing with the bat
Lack of all rounders in the current Proteas squad was never more starkly on show than in T20 Internationals against the West Indies
28 June 2021 - 19:35
During the first two T20 Internationals against the West Indies in Grenada the home team had Dwayne Bravo listed at number nine in the batting order. Opposite him, for SA, was Anrich Nortje. And above Nortje was Kagiso Rabada, at a lofty number eight.
The lack of all rounders in the current Proteas squad was never more starkly on show. Bravo may have become more of a death-bowling specialist than the genuine all-rounder he was for the majority of his career but, nonetheless, he would still be rated among the best two or three number nines in the world...
