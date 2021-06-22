‘Oh no!’ Batsman’s big six smashes windscreen of his own car

Bengaluru — Hitting the ball out of the park for a six is the dream of every batsman, but British amateur cricketer Asif Ali’s huge heave backfired last weekend when the ball shattered the rear windscreen of his own car.

Playing for Illingworth St Mary’s Cricket Club against Sowerby St Peter’s in Sunday League action in West Yorkshire, Ali lofted the ball for a huge six. His joy turned into horror as he watched the ball crash into the windshield and he dropped to his knees with his head in his hands.

“When the ball was going towards my car, [I said] oh no, no, no — what’s going on?” Ali told ITV News. “It straight hit the screen, I was shocked.

“I have been playing for this club for a long time but never have I brought my car in the car park, it’s always parked outside.”

Club chairman Jeremy Rhodes came to the rescue by agreeing to pay for the repair of the car, which Ali also uses to earn a living as a taxi driver.

“It was only appropriate, he scores a lot of runs for us, and puts a lot of effort in,” Rhodes said.

Reuters