Cricket's great leap forward Does Saturday's landmark AGM suggest a 'new dawn' for the sport?

At one minute to midnight on Saturday, the interim board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) left the stage. That board had arrived when patient cricket was close to organ failure, and left after easing it onto its feet.

At the moment SA cricket is shuffling unsteadily towards the future, on crutches. It might yet sprint as it once did, but that would be a premature diagnosis...