Sport / Cricket

Dock money if players put IPL over England, says Geoffrey Boycott

Outspoken former Test batsman says duty for the national team should take precedence over games in the lucrative India league

09 March 2021 - 17:31 Amlan Chakraborty
Geoffrey Boycott. File photo: REUTERS/PHILIP BROWN
Geoffrey Boycott. File photo: REUTERS/PHILIP BROWN

London — The English cricket board must stop treating its players in a “namby-pamby way” and dock money if they put the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) above national duty, says former Test batsman Geoffrey Boycott.

Head coach Chris Silverwood has said England players would be allowed to miss the start of the Test series against New Zealand in June if their IPL teams make the final of the Twenty20 competition.

England will also stick to their rotation policy aimed at helping their multi-format players cope better with life in bio-secure bubbles, Silverwood said after the team’s 3-1 Test series loss in India.

“England messed up with a rotation policy in India and must stop treating players in a namby-pamby way,” Boycott wrote in the Daily Telegraph. “Players seem to forget the IPL would not come calling for them if they had not performed for England first. So they owe a debt of gratitude and loyalty to put England first.

“I would never stop them from earning that but not by missing games for England to do it.”

The former opener said nobody should begrudge a player leaving England’s bio-secure bubble over mental health issues.

“But I bet you will not see any of our players leaving the IPL because they miss their wife, girlfriend or kids.”

The 80-year-old said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had been “too soft” and recommended penalties for any “fit healthy player” being unavailable for national duty.

“If players want to go home for a break from England duty, dock their money. Better still, don’t select them unless they can agree to be available for a whole series.”

Boycott described Silverwood, ECB CEO Tom Harrison, director of cricket Ashley Giles and chairman of selectors Ed Smith as “our unwise men”.

“It is a barmy way to run English cricket, they should all be ashamed and embarrassed,” he said.

Reuters

IPL returns to India without spectators

Pandemic forces several changes to how the competition will be played
Sport
2 days ago

New Zealand under Williamson primed for two tilts at elusive world glory

Kiwis in line for world championships in T20 and Test formats
Sport
1 day ago

All-rounders Morris, Maxwell become IPL millionaires

Leading South African player and Australian trigger bidding war as top teams in the world's best-known cricket league fight for their services
Sport
2 weeks ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Biobubbles and other things to scream about

A far from normal week as kids return to school and the sporting life makes do with what we have
Sport
2 weeks ago

IPL returns to India without spectators

Pandemic forces several changes to how the competition will be played
Sport
2 days ago

New Zealand under Williamson primed for two tilts at elusive world glory

Kiwis in line for world championships in T20 and Test formats
Sport
1 day ago

All-rounders Morris, Maxwell become IPL millionaires

Leading South African player and Australian trigger bidding war as top teams in the world's best-known cricket league fight for their services
Sport
2 weeks ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Biobubbles and other things to scream about

A far from normal week as kids return to school and the sporting life makes do with what we have
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: New captains and successful T20 ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
United got their tactics spot on in the ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Chiefs sticking together in tough times, says ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Way opens for Motsepe to become Caf president
Sport / Soccer
5.
Goss can be rightly proud of two stars bred at ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Allen cameo steers Windies to T20 series win over Sri Lanka

Sport / Cricket

New Zealand under Williamson primed for two tilts at elusive world glory

Sport / Cricket

Australia look ahead to World T20, Ashes after poor season

Sport / Cricket

IPL returns to India without spectators

Sport / Cricket

Empathetic coach gets best out of India with ‘kick in the backside’

Sport / Cricket

Opener Martin Guptill helps New Zealand claim series

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.