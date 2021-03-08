Sport / Cricket

New Zealand under Williamson primed for two tilts at elusive world glory

Kiwis in line for world championships in T20 and Test formats

08 March 2021 - 14:49 Amlan Chakraborty
New Zealand's Kane Williamson. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS
New Zealand's Kane Williamson. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

New Delhi — New Zealand beat Australia in the Twenty20 series to maintain their perfect home season on Sunday in a timely boost for Kane Williamson’s team who will get two opportunities this year to shed their status as the game’s perennial bridesmaids.

The Black Caps shuffled their batting order, showed faith in part-time bowlers, and displayed tactical flexibility to prevail 3-2 over Australia and make it five wins from as many home series this season.

The win is all the more significant because they will be chasing their maiden Twenty20 World Cup title in India later in 2021. New Zealand have never won a major global title, losing the last two 50-over World Cup finals and never reaching a World Twenty20 final.

Eight players, including Williamson, are to miss the home Twenty20 series against Bangladesh to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which begins on April 9.

The team hope to benefit from their experience and head coach Gary Stead believes the forced rejigging will give him a better idea of their strength in depth ahead of the World Cup.

“If it works out that there will be some players that we don’t play because they’re going to the IPL. The good thing for us is you’re considering who might be in an extended squad that goes to the World Cup,” Stead said.

New Zealand Cricket is hopeful the top players can jump the queue and receive Covid-19 vaccines before leaving for India and later England.

Williamson’s team will also be competing for the highest honour in the game’s longest format having reached the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against India in June.

New Zealand will return to England two years after losing the 2019 ODI World Cup on boundary count after a Super Over in an extraordinary tied final against the hosts at Lord’s.

A two-Test series against England should be perfect preparation for the New Zealanders before they take on Virat Kohli’s India in the WTC final at the home of cricket, starting on June 18. 

Reuters

Opener Martin Guptill helps New Zealand claim series

The team cruises to a seven-wicket victory over Australia as Guptill scores 71 runs off 46 balls
Sport
1 day ago

Elgar and Bavuma to captain Protea teams

Cricket SA director of cricket Graeme Smith thanks outgoing stand-in skipper Quinton de Kock
Sport
3 days ago

England in uphill battle despite Stokes half-century

England register a below-par 205 in first innings in  final Test against India
Sport
4 days ago

Opener Martin Guptill helps New Zealand claim series

The team cruises to a seven-wicket victory over Australia as Guptill scores 71 runs off 46 balls
Sport
1 day ago

Elgar and Bavuma to captain Protea teams

Cricket SA director of cricket Graeme Smith thanks outgoing stand-in skipper Quinton de Kock
Sport
3 days ago

England in uphill battle despite Stokes half-century

England register a below-par 205 in first innings in  final Test against India
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Fulham lay on more misery at home for Liverpool
Sport / Soccer
2.
Tshakhuma make Swallows pay the penalty
Sport / Soccer
3.
IPL returns to India without spectators
Sport / Cricket
4.
Birdie blitz earns Rhys Enoch second Sunshine ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Roger Federer raring to go, eyes full fitness by ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Cricket SA has a chance to make a difference

Opinion / Columnists

In-form Finch and T20 record buoys Australians

Sport / Cricket

New ‘weapon’ Meredith makes big impression for Aussies

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.