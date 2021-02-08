Sport / Cricket NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia’s cricketers and administrators dropped the ball of decency and honesty Farce and tragedy as they make demand after demand, with their eyes on the Indian Premier League dollars BL PREMIUM

The talk of SA’s Test team being in a “rebuilding” phase is legitimate, as is mention of their collective lack of experience and the many great players who have retired. But so are poorly executed shots, loose deliveries and dropped catches.

Concentrating on the basics applies to most things in life, and although Test cricket can be deliciously and subtly nuanced, clever tactics are no substitute for bowling the ball accurately, hitting it along the ground (mostly) and catching it. ..