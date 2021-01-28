Denga Ramuedzisi‚ the man appointed by the Cricket SA interim board to serve as the link between the board and executive management‚ has quit after just three weeks in the job.

The interim board announced the appointment of Ramuedzisi as the executive support officer last week and said one of his functions was to improve the relationship between the Cricket SA board and executive management.

Ramuedzisi said on Thursday that he offered to step down after he realised the interim board had restricted the scope of his work.

“I stepped down for two things‚” said Ramuedzisi‚ who started his job on January 4. “One is that there were some discrepancies in the remuneration around my employment‚ the other is I felt the interim board was limiting my scope of work.

“My title and scope of work kept on changing in the three weeks I have been at Cricket SA and I felt I was being reduced to just admin work‚ which I felt I’m more than qualified for‚ given my experience and qualifications‚” said Ramuedzisi.

The chartered accountant did not want to go into details but said he was “disappointed” at the way things turned out.

Ramuedzisi has a professional background in auditing‚ investment banking‚ consulting‚ curatorship and liquidations and began his career at one of the “big five” audit firms in their financial services audit department.

Interim board spokesperson Judith February said Ramuedzisi was appointed to bolster capacity at executive level at the organisation. But she said in the past few days the interim board has been mulling over Ramuedzisi’s scope of work.

February said the interim board then came to a realisation that there was insufficient work to be done for Ramuedzisi’s level of seniority.

“Last year when we were appointed‚ we thought we needed to beef up the capacity because we did not have an acting CEO in that position‚” February said on Thursday‚ despite the fact that Kugandrie Govender was appointed acting CEO by the previous board a month earlier.

Govender has been suspended and a disciplinary hearing against her is imminent.