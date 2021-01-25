Sport / Cricket

Call to ban bouncers in junior cricket

25 January 2021 - 15:49 Arvind Sriram
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS
Bengaluru — Cricket authorities should consider banning bouncers in the junior game to limit the risk of concussion, Michael Turner, a head injury specialist, has told The Telegraph.   

Cricket’s legislators, the MCC, have begun a consultation process to discuss whether changes are needed for the short ball or bouncer, which rears up from the pitch towards the batter’s head.

Discussions on player safety gathered steam after former Australia batsman Phillip Hughes died in 2014 after being hit on the head by a bouncer.

“You want to avoid concussing the adolescent brain while it’s still evolving,” Turner, medical director of the International Concussion and Head Injury Research Foundation, told the newspaper.

“If stopping concussion means changing the rules to ensure that there are no short deliveries in junior cricket, this should be a serious consideration.

“Helmets are designed to prevent skull fracture. The way forward is to prevent concussion taking place — by changing the rules if necessary,” he added.

There have been growing calls for the issue of head injuries in sport to be given further attention. A group of former rugby players suffering from concussion-related health problems have said their issues were caused by negligence over head injuries.

After the death of England footballer Nobby Stiles in October, several Premier League managers said players should stop heading the ball in training if research proved it leads to dementia when they are older.

Stiles and many of his 1966 World Cup-winning teammates had been diagnosed with dementia before their deaths while Manchester United great Bobby Charlton has also disclosed his diagnosis. 

Reuters

Proteas enter the unknown in first Test in Pakistan

SA must master unfamiliar conditions and home captain Babar Azam, says Faf du Plessis
Sport
23 hours ago

Joe Root the rock as England frustrate Sri Lanka in second Test

Tired captain torments the hosts with a fine 186 as England, still 42 behind, try to wipe out the deficit with their last batsmen at the crease
Sport
23 hours ago

Heroes welcome for Indian team on return from Australia

Unlikely victory after a spectacular defeat in the first Test brings out the fans to greet the cricketers
Sport
4 days ago

