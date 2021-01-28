Sport / Other Sport KEVIN MCCALLUM: Dark clouds, Tapal Tea and a hopping judge ... our utterly confusing times SA’s first Test against Pakistan is being played against a backdrop of adverts, gloomy weather and mayhem at Cricket SA BL PREMIUM

It was a few minutes before noon when I started this column and the Johannesburg sky had turned to the colour of early dusk seven hours before it should. It had been raining on and off all day — sun, cloud, wet, sun, cloud, wet.

It feels like SA’s first true summer of the pandemic is as baffled as to what to do in these twisted days as we all are, tripping and cursing at the frustration and weirdness of it all. Confusing times? Well there is rain from Zoo Lake in Joburg to the coast of Mozambique, and our suburb has no water as they finish some maintenance to fix a fault that may or may not last. ..