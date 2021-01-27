Sport / Cricket

Matthew Wade dumped from Australia’s Test squad for SA tour

Middle-order batsman will instead go to New Zealand with the Twenty20 squad for a five-match series starting on February 22

27 January 2021 - 14:55 Ian Ransom
Matthew Wade of Australia in action. Picture: ALEX DAVIDSON / GETTY IMAGES
Matthew Wade of Australia in action. Picture: ALEX DAVIDSON / GETTY IMAGES

Middle-order batsman Matthew Wade has been dropped from Australia’s Test squad for the tour of SA after his lean series against India.

He will instead go to New Zealand with Australia’s Twenty20 squad for a five-match series starting on February 22 in Christchurch.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey has been included in the 19-man squad with another uncapped player in Queensland paceman Mark Steketee. Openers Will Pucovski and David Warner, and fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson have all been selected despite suffering recent injuries.

The Australian and SA cricket boards are yet to sign off on dates for the three-Test tour as authorities in SA battle to contain Covid-19 infections.

Australia also released an 18-man Twenty20 squad for the New Zealand tour, which includes uncapped players Tanveer Sangha, a 19-year-old leg-spinner, wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe and paceman Riley Meredith.

Test squad: Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

T20 squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

Reuters

Pakistan put SA in a spin, but tourists fight back in first Test

Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali share five wickets to restrict Proteas to 220, but home side falters
Sport
1 day ago

Besieged Cricket SA appoints executive support officer

Chair Zak Yacoob says Denga Ramuedzisi is needed amid the many suspensions
Sport
1 day ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Mollycoddling De Kock not in best interest of well-meaning management

Captaincy burden increases pressure as Proteas undertake Pakistan tour
Opinion
1 day ago

Boucher to look to his spin wizards in Karachi

here is a clean bill of health among the players but the coach cautions that anything can happen on the subcontinent
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Solskjaer welcomes support from Man United board ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
MNINAWA NTLOKO: Here’s hoping the new owner of ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Keeping the customer satisfied
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Djokovic should set an example as LeBron James of ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Chiefs and Pirates warm up for derby with draws
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.