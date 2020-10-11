Sport / Cricket

Sunil Narine faces ban after suspected illegal bowling action

Umpires report Kolkata Knight Riders spinner after IPL match against Kings XI Punjab

11 October 2020 - 17:19 Amlan Chakraborty
Sunil Narine in action. Picture: ASHLEY ALLEN/CPL T20/GETTY IMAGES​
New Delhi — Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine’s bowling action has been reported again after Saturday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kings XI Punjab.

The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IPL’s suspected illegal bowling action policy, league authorities said in a statement after the match in Abu Dhabi.

The 32-year-old West Indies spinner would be put on a “warning list”, it said.

Narine can continue to bowl in the tournament until he is reported again. The bowling all-rounder was reported twice during the now-defunct Champions League T20 in 2014, after which he remodelled his action but the problem persisted.

He was subsequently reported again in the 2015 IPL and also after a one-day match against Sri Lanka that year. He was reported again during the 2018 Pakistan Super League before being cleared to bowl.

The Twenty20 specialist returned 2/28 in Saturday’s thrilling two-run victory, bowling a tight last over to earn praise from captain Dinesh Karthik.

“Sunil Narine stands up for us a lot of time,” Karthik said. “He is calm. He is always looking to find the best way to contribute to the team.” 

Reuters

Sune Luus and Ayabonga Khaka to strut their stuff at Women’s T20 Challenge

Proteas pair will be out to shine with bat and ball at tournament to be played alongside men's IPL event
Sport
2 hours ago

Mzansi Super League put on hold

SA's premier Twenty20 tournament has been moved to 2021 due to national and international logistical reasons caused by Covid-19, says Cricket SA's ...
Sport
1 week ago

IPL probe launched after player reports corrupt approach

Feelers put out to Indian cricketer in United Arab Emirates but no further details provided
Sport
6 days ago

New Zealand confirms West Indies and Pakistan tours

The government is also expected to approve tours by Australia and Bangladesh in 2021
Sport
1 week ago

