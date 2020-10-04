Sport / Cricket

IPL probe launched after player reports corrupt approach

Feelers put out to Indian cricketer in United Arab Emirates but no further details provided

04 October 2020 - 19:02 Amlan Chakraborty
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS
New Delhi — The Indian Premier League (IPL) has launched an investigation after one of the players in this year’s tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported being approached for possible corruption, the league’s integrity chief told Reuters on Sunday.

“Yes a player has reported an approach. We are looking into it. No further details can be given at present,” Ajit Singh, head of the anti-corruption unit of the Indian cricket board, said in a text message without identifying the player or the franchise.

Cricketers globally are expected to report any such corrupt approach and failure to do so can result in a ban.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was slapped with a two-year-ban in 2019, with one year suspended, by the governing International Cricket Council for his failure to report multiple approaches.

The IPL was rocked by an illegal betting scandal in 2013 which led to two-year suspensions for its Chennai and Rajasthan franchises.

Singh told Reuters in August that hosting the 2020 tournament in a bio-secure bubble would make it harder for illegal gambling rings to approach players.

The matches are being played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah without spectators, and player movements are strictly regulated as part of the league’s Covid-19 protocols.

The eight-team tournament was shifted to the UAE as the novel coronavirus continues to surge in India where the death toll crossed 100,000 on Saturday. 

Reuters

Eoin Morgan lauds India’s Shubman Gill for batting masterclass

Captain praises batsman after Kolkata Knight Riders secure seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sport
1 week ago

Proteas coaches itching to get players back on the pitch

Bring on the new era, says team director Mark Boucher, as he yearns to see his squad in action again
Sport
1 week ago

Chennai get the better of Mumbai as IPL begins

Spilt catches and misfieldings indicate that the players, most of whom had not played competitively for months, were not too sharp
Sport
2 weeks ago

