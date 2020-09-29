Sport / Cricket

New Zealand confirms West Indies and Pakistan tours

29 September 2020 - 17:04 Ian Ransom
Picture: 123RF/Allan Swart
Picture: 123RF/Allan Swart

Melbourne — New Zealand will launch its home summer of cricket with a Twenty20 match against West Indies at Eden Park on November 27 before two Test series against the Caribbeans and Pakistan, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Tuesday.

The New Zealand government had greenlighted the West Indies and Pakistan tours and was also expected to approve white-ball tours by Australia and Bangladesh in February and March, the cricket board said.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the New Zealand government for helping us navigate this complex process,” NZC CEO David White said. “Hosting these tours is incredibly important to us for two reasons: international cricket brings in revenue that funds the entire game of cricket in New Zealand and, also, it’s crucial that we look after the fans of the game and sport in general, especially during these difficult times.”

After three T20s against West Indies, New Zealand play the first Test against the Caribbeans at Seddon Park in Hamilton from December 3 and the second at Wellington’s Basin Reserve from December 11.

The Black Caps will also play three T20s against Pakistan before their Test series, with the first Test from December 26 at Tauranga and the second from January 3 in Christchurch.

New Zealand’s scheduled white-ball tour to Australia in January was postponed last week, but Australia are pencilled in for five T20s in New Zealand from February 22, with Bangladesh to play three one-day internationals and three T20s from March 13.

With no international cricket in New Zealand for the bulk of January and February, players will be released to appear in the “Super Smash” domestic T20 competition.

White said NZC would cut the matches’ general admission ticket prices by almost half to acknowledge the “challenging circumstances in which many New Zealanders had found themselves in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis”.

Reuters

NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA defies Sascoc, gives minister the middle finger

Paralysis at the sport’s local governing body continues as a forensic audit report that could sink it remains under lock and key and secret
Opinion
1 day ago

Mzansi Super League put on hold

SA's premier Twenty20 tournament has been moved to 2021 due to national and international logistical reasons caused by Covid-19, says Cricket SA's ...
Sport
1 day ago

Training camp in Potch for SA women cricketers

Players will be prepared for international duty alongside those at the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia
Sport
1 day ago

Eoin Morgan lauds India’s Shubman Gill for batting masterclass

Captain praises batsman after Kolkata Knight Riders secure seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Serena digs deep to find way past Ahn into second ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Marketing and connecting with the ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Norman Mapeza tipped to be TTM’s new head coach
Sport / Soccer
4.
Lampard stands up for Chelsea’s under-fire ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Keane’s ‘sloppy’ criticism has Klopp in a froth
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones dies aged 59

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: SA cricketers still don’t know if they’ll play this summer

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.