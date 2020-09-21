NEIL MANTHORP: SA cricketers still don’t know if they’ll play this summer
21 September 2020 - 17:54
When Cricket SA’s members council commissioned Fundudzi Financial Services to carry out a forensic audit of the company’s management and finances, the intention was to move forward towards resolutions and solutions.
Instead, the opposite has happened and the organisation is crippled. Worse, the game has come to a grinding halt. It is a critical time for both domestic as well as international cricket but the good people on the operational side of the game have been stymied by the disastrous leadership.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now