Sport / Cricket

RCB’s team director praises AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Mike Hesson says SA players have plenty to offer at Indian Premier League

27 August 2020 - 16:30 Amlan Chakraborty

New Delhi — SA stalwarts AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn still have plenty to offer at this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) despite their recent lack of involvement in top-level cricket, says Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team director Mike Hesson.

De Villiers, 36, quit international cricket in 2018 but plays in Twenty20 leagues in SA and Australia. He was on the winning team in an experimental three-team tournament in July.

“Only a matter of weeks ago he took part in a match in SA, and once again he was a standout player, having just come out of his living room. So that certainly showed the quality of player he is,” Hesson said.

“He’s had very, very good franchise tournaments around the world the past 12 months. He’s in good touch.

“Physically, he’s feeling good and refreshed. Once again, he’s one of the few in the group that are absolutely champing at the bit to get into training.”

Fast bowler Steyn, who quit Tests in 2019 to prolong his limited overs career, has played three Twenty20 International matches in 2020 in addition to his stint in the Pakistan Super League.

“He’s developing his game,” former New Zealand head coach Hesson said of the 37-year-old.

“We saw some different deliveries that he’s been able to develop over the past six months. So he’s certainly not ready to retire yet, certainly very keen to make a contribution this IPL.”

This year’s IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19.

Reuters

Cricket SA run out again?

The governing organisation is on a dangerously sticky wicket, with resignations aplenty, uncertainty around a forensic audit — and increasingly ...
Features
12 hours ago

No Mankading antics, Ponting warns his Delhi players

Nonstriker-end runouts, named after Indian bowler Vinoo Mankad, is considered against the spirit of the game
Sport
1 week ago

Questions raised about CSA’s handling of aborted Global League

The T20GL did not form part of a forensic probe despite significant financial losses incurred on a league that never saw the light of day
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Many Golf clubs fail to build ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Smart money is on Lewis Hamilton at Spa
Sport / Other Sport
3.
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Cricket must be determined to ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Egan Bernal favoured to retain Tour title, but ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Sundowns ‘to do the business’ against Chiefs, ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Proteas tour to West Indies possibly off the table, says Boucher

Sport / Cricket

UAE may host Indian Premier League

Sport / Cricket

Langer all for Australia tour of England

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.