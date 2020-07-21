Sport / Cricket

UAE may host Indian Premier League

Sri Lanka cricket board has also made an offer due to the serious Covid-19 situation in India

21 July 2020 - 14:15 Amlan Chakraborty
File photo: GALLO IMAGES/Ashley Vlotman
File photo: GALLO IMAGES/Ashley Vlotman

New Delhi — The Indian cricket board (BCCI) will seek government permission to stage the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), league chief Brijesh Patel told Reuters on Tuesday.

Monday’s postponement of this year’s Twenty20 World Cup, which had been scheduled to take place in Australia from October 18, has presented the BCCI with a new opportunity to stage the IPL, even if it has to be in another country due to the Covid-19 crisis in India.

Cricket boards in the UAE and Sri Lanka have offered to host the league considering the situation in India where the number of coronavirus cases have surged to 1.16-million by Tuesday morning, including 28,084 deaths.

“We are yet to finalise when it will begin, maybe sometime in September,” IPL governing council chair Patel said. “[The Emirates Cricket Board] made an offer to host it but we require government permission to stage it in UAE. We’ll discuss the issue in the next governing council meeting in seven to 10 days.”

The BCCI has been looking for a new window in which to stage the lucrative league, which was postponed days before it was to begin in late March, and avoid a potential $536m loss in revenue. Earlier in July, BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said it would consider hosting the IPL abroad as a last resort to salvage the tournament.

The 2009 edition of the franchise-based league, which coincided with India’s elections, was held in SA, and the UAE hosted the early matches of the tournament five years later for the same reason.

“We have played there before and they are familiar in organising international matches. They are well-equipped,” Patel said. “From a pandemic position, too, the situation is significantly better there.” 

Reuters

Proteas tour to West Indies possibly off the table, says Boucher

With many tours by teams being planned and lots of complications involved, international cricket deals are up in the air
Sport
1 week ago

Langer all for Australia tour of England

Australian coach backs September tour and urges participation of players in IPL
Sport
1 week ago

Proteas star holds thumbs that women’s World Cup will go ahead

Laura Wolvaardt says team is preparing for the tournament in January 2021, despite uncertainty
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Siya Kolisi adds his voice to calls to tackle ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Renowned rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies at ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
England beat West Indies to level series
Sport / Cricket
4.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Why golf tourism needs a good ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Bayern Munich post best record after Euro restart
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

NEIL MANTHORP: Test-playing nations scramble to salvage what revenue they can

Opinion / Columnists

Warner warns against sledging Kohli: ‘Don’t poke the bear’

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket still lurching from crisis to crisis

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.