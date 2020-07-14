Former SA A fast bowler Ethy Mbhalati on Tuesday lifted the lid on allegations of institutionalised racism at the Northerns Cricket Union (NCU) in Centurion and said the team has shattered the careers of many promising black cricketers.

In an exclusive interview with Business Day‚ Mbhalati gave a detailed account of a system that he said was designed to frustrate black players. He said the same system was in rife at national team level.

Mbhalati‚ who was forced to retire in 2016 after he was banned for 10 years for failing to report an approach by a match fixer‚ said he encountered discrimination for most of his 14 years at the franchise.

Some of the experiences that he encountered include being called a “monkey” while playing club cricket; being paid less than junior white players; being a victim of cultural bias; and being told that he was playing for the Titans only because he is black.

A list of questions was sent to the NCU but it had not responded at the time of publishing the story.

“Club cricket is worse because we have been called monkeys and many other things while playing there‚” said Mbhalati‚ who claimed almost 600 first-class‚ list A and T20 wickets in 350 matches.

“I have seen younger white players fresh from high school who had not played club cricket get contracts of R400‚000 per year while black players with franchise experience were on R200,000 a year.”

Frustration

Mbhalati revealed the frustration he felt in the change room when players and coaches spoke Afrikaans‚ a language he did not understand.

“In the early stages of my career‚ I experienced a dressing room barrier where they used to talk Afrikaans while they knew very well that I didn’t understand the language‚” he said.

“But they just didn’t care. You will have incidents where if something goes missing in the dressing room‚ the first suspects are always black players and when that thing is found later‚ no-one comes to apologise.

“When black players talk and laugh loudly‚ it was always an issue to the white players who would say ‘guys please you [are] making noise’.

“But when they are drunk and loud‚ and start doing funny things like running naked onto the pitch or throwing up in the dressing room‚ they expect us to laugh.

“So yes‚ there is institutionalised racism at Northerns and there are many other black players who are willing to come out and share their experiences.

“I have had experiences where a player will come back from the Proteas out of form and they would drop me so that he could play to regain confidence. When you talk to the management‚ it’s like you are talking to a wall.

“Unfortunately, when you questioned things‚ the system kicked you out and we were scared to lose our jobs. We used to say ‘don’t fight the system because it will kick you out’ — that was our motto.

“Black guys who questioned things were kicked out and most of them are in Atteridgeville and in Mamelodi. When black players questioned certain things‚ they said we had an attitude problem and we were lazy‚ but when a white player did the same thing‚ they said they were good leaders.”

Mbhalati said he was triggered to open up about his experiences in cricket after he saw the attack on SA fast bowler Lungi Ngidi for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The images of West Indies legend Michael Holding breaking down in tears while recalling his own experience with racism also stirred him into action.

“I was touched when they started attacking Lungi after he spoke about his support for the Black Lives Matter movement. It hit me very hard to see that these things still exist‚” he said.

“I know Lungi is a sweet guy. Just imagine how he is going to feel at the national team knowing that some of his teammates agree with Boeta Dippenaar and Pat Symcox.