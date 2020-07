Lining up: a new West Indies Fab Four to blast England

London — West Indies are set to field their latest fast-bowling quartet during this week’s first Test against England in Southampton, with the likes of Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, captain Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph all vying to make an impact.

The Caribbean has a long and proud history of producing top-class fast bowlers. Here is a look back at previous West Indies pace attacks in England:

• 1980: Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, Joel Garner, Colin Croft

The original “Fearsome Foursome” revolutionised world cricket under the captaincy of Clive Lloyd by ensuring there was no respite for batsmen even when the shine had gone off the ball. Though all capable of being genuinely quick, the guile of Andy Roberts, the speed through the air of Michael Holding, the steepling bounce and crushing yorkers of the 6ft 8in Joel Garner and the awkwardness of Colin Croft, from wide of the crease or around the wicket, meant each posed different problems for batsmen.

In this series too Malcolm Marshall, arguably the greatest West Indies fast bowler of them all, started to establish himself in the side.

Even so, the West Indies only won the series 1-0, with Roberts taking eight wickets in a two-wicket win in the opener at Trent Bridge before the other four matches were all drawn largely due to weather interruptions.

• 1984: Marshall, Garner, Holding, Eldine Baptiste

The “Blackwash” team hammered England 5-0. The writing was on the wall for the hosts when Marshall struck debutant Andy Lloyd on the head with a bouncer in the series opener. The batsman never played another Test.

Marshall’s mastery was evident when he took 7/53 in the third Test at Headingley despite a broken thumb and he finished the series with 24 wickets at 18.20 despite missing a match through injury. Barbados teammate Garner took 29 wickets at 18.62.

• 1988: Marshall, Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, Winston Benjamin/Patrick Patterson

West Indies won 4-0 in a series in which England’s disarray was summed up in the four captains they got through.

Marshall, capable of sheer pace as well as late movement, led the way with 35 wickets at a staggeringly low average of 12.65, with Curtly Ambrose — soon to become the leader of the attack — and Courtney Walsh offering excellent support.

• 1995: Ambrose, Walsh, Kenny Benjamin, Ian Bishop

With the likes of batting greats Gordon Greenidge and Vivian Richards having now both retired, the West Indies found themselves held to a 2-2 draw in a six-Test series. But all four front-line bowlers still took more than 21 wickets each.

Nevertheless, there were signs the West Indies were not the force they had been and in 2000 England beat them in a series for the first time in 31 years.

AFP