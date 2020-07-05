Why De Kock stepped down as captain of Test side

SA cricketer of the year Quinton de Kock has revealed why he stood down as captain of the Test team and says the pressure that comes with the captaincy in the longer format of the game was too much for him to handle.

“The reality is that it is just too much for me to handle and I know and realised that‚” said De Kock after being voted SA men’s cricketer of the year at the Cricket SA virtual awards ceremony at the weekend.

De Kock also bagged the Test cricketer of the year and the men’s players’ player of the year awards at an event held without the usual glitz synonymous with the traditional gala due to Covid-19.

The 27-year-old took over the captaincy from Faf du Plessis at the end of the Test series defeat against England in January.

“When it comes to Test cricket I don’t need all that stress. I could see it from a mile away that I didn’t need that on top of my shoulders. We had a very informal chat with [team director] Mark Boucher‚ and I was pretty pleased it came up. I’m pretty happy with the way they went about it‚” said De Kock.