Why De Kock stepped down as captain of Test side
Proteas batting star says the top job was too much for him to handle
SA cricketer of the year Quinton de Kock has revealed why he stood down as captain of the Test team and says the pressure that comes with the captaincy in the longer format of the game was too much for him to handle.
“The reality is that it is just too much for me to handle and I know and realised that‚” said De Kock after being voted SA men’s cricketer of the year at the Cricket SA virtual awards ceremony at the weekend.
De Kock also bagged the Test cricketer of the year and the men’s players’ player of the year awards at an event held without the usual glitz synonymous with the traditional gala due to Covid-19.
The 27-year-old took over the captaincy from Faf du Plessis at the end of the Test series defeat against England in January.
“When it comes to Test cricket I don’t need all that stress. I could see it from a mile away that I didn’t need that on top of my shoulders. We had a very informal chat with [team director] Mark Boucher‚ and I was pretty pleased it came up. I’m pretty happy with the way they went about it‚” said De Kock.
Cricket SA director of cricket Graeme Smith relieved De Kock of the Test captaincy in April in a bid to keep the wicketkeeper-batsman fresh‚ but he retained the stylish left-hander as captain of the limited-overs side.
De Kock joined the exclusive club of Jacques Kallis‚ Makhaya Ntini‚ Hashim Amla‚ AB de Villiers and Kagiso Rabada after winning the SA men’s cricketer of the year twice.
Former captains Shaun Pollock‚ Smith‚ Du Plessis‚ fast bowlers Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander have each won the award once previously.
The Johannesburg-born star was a shining light with his performances with glove and bat during a dark period for the Proteas as they endured a poor season. “I think if I was to rate myself at the moment especially over the last season I was only at about six and half [out of 10].”