Pakistan undercooked, but have planned carefully for England series

Coach Misbah-ul-Haq pins his hopes on young bowlers and the return of veteran Sohail Khan

30 June 2020 - 16:39 Amlan Chakraborty
Mohammad Abbas. Picture: REUTERS
New Delhi — Coach Misbah-ul-Haq has left no stone unturned in his preparations but Pakistan still look decidedly undercooked for their three-Test series against England in August and September.

Skipper Azhar Ali and his squad will discover how much cricket has changed in the six months since their last Test, with Covid-19 curbs putting a stop to the use of saliva to shine the ball and forcing games to be played without fans.

The bulk of the squad arrived on Sunday after clearing a battery of tests, and the matches will be staged in a bio-secure bubble, which will undoubtedly take some time to get used to.

England, however, should be well versed in cricket’s “new normal” by the time they face Pakistan, with their home series against West Indies in July to be played in the same kind of bio-secure environment.

Pakistan left England with their heads held high after their past two tours, drawing both, most recently under Misbah in 2018. But England have not lost a home series since 2014 and Pakistan’s callow pace attack looks ill-equipped to end that streak.

Of their front-line quicks, only Mohammad Abbas has played Test matches in England, with the exciting Shaheen Afridi and 17-year-old Naseem Shah having only 12 Test caps between them.

Medium pacer Sohail Khan, who toured England in 2016 but has not played a Test since the Boxing Day match in Australia that year, has been recalled to add his experience.

“In terms of number of games, of course England have tons of experience in their bowling,” Azhar said before leaving for England on Sunday. “But we have the skills.” Our bowlers “are young and have a lot to offer. They can give trouble to any team in the world.”

Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly and Zak Crawley are vying for the top three spots in England’s top order, and Azhar sees an opportunity. “Looking at their batting, their top order has been fragile for some time since Alastair Cook retired,” he said.

Pakistan’s bowlers will also be able to call on the knowledge and experience of coaches Waqar Younis and Mushtaq Ahmed, who won a Test series in England in 1996.

Former captain Younis Khan has come on board as batting coach for the series and has emphasised the importance of Pakistan’s batsmen posting a first-innings total in excess of 300 runs.

The onus will be on Azhar and Babar Azam to provide the bulk of those runs, with the other batsmen looking to bat in partnership with the mainstays and counter England’s varied pace attack, especially the dangerous Jofra Archer.

Pakistan have been whitewashed by SA and Australia in their past two away series, and chief selector Misbah, who enjoys considerable power in Pakistan cricket, will be determined not to suffer the same fate in England.

Pakistan have traditionally preferred to wing it rather than plan it and the England series will be a good indication of whether Misbah’s attempts to change that approach have made any inroads.

Reuters

Proteas high-performance squad to start training

Players to train in small monitored groups, with Covid-19 compliance managers ensuring all elements of the protocol are implemented
3 hours ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Test-playing nations scramble to salvage what revenue they can

The cricket world — except India — has been in trouble for a long time and now they could go over the edge of the cliff
1 day ago

Aussie’s Steve Smith says Virat Kohli is a ‘terrific guy’

Cricketers have been keeping in touch with each other through messages, phone and video calls, including these two great rivals
1 week ago

Warner warns against sledging Kohli: ‘Don’t poke the bear’

Australia’s David Warner says sledging the Indian skipper just fuels his attack
1 week ago

