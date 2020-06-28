Sport / Cricket

Younis Khan sees fast bowler Jofra Archer as the main threat to his side

Pakistan have departed for their three-Test tour of England

28 June 2020 - 20:09 Agency Staff
Younis Khan. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Karachi — Pakistan batting coach and former cricketing great Younis Khan singled out fast-rising paceman Jofra Archer as a “major threat” in his team’s forthcoming matches against England.

The Pakistan squad left on Sunday for England, where they will play three Tests and as many Twenty20 internationals, starting in the first week of August.

Younis said 25-year-old Archer has made a reputation since qualifying to play for England and going on to a big role in the 2019’s Ashes and triumphant World Cup campaign.

“He [Archer] is a real match winner and a threat,” Younis said before the team’s departure. “Archer has strong nerves, which he proved while bowling a crucial super over in the World Cup final,” said Younis of England’s nail-biting win over New Zealand at Lord’s in 2019.

“He has bite in his bowling and his high arm action is very good and gives him nip in his bowling,” he added.

But Younis — who himself played a big role in Pakistan’s 2-2 series draw in England in 2016 with a double hundred in the last Test at The Oval — said Barbados-born Archer can be countered.

“There is hype around him so that can be an added pressure on him. I have told the batsmen to play close to the body and play on the back foot because his inswinger can be very dangerous.”

Younis recalled playing Archer in Pakistan’s practice game against Sussex in 2016.

“I remember playing him in the side game,” said Younis of Archer’s debut first-class match. “He got five wickets in the match but was not on top of his bowling at the time like he is now.”

Pakistan’s highest Test run scorer with 10,099, Younis said Pakistan should also be cautious of England’s most experienced bowlers: James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

“Anderson and Broad have a wealth of experience. They are always a great pair. Whenever England have won they have the major share, but in August the weather will be dry and not very overcast so they can be handled properly.”

Pakistan need to score 300-350 in the first innings to challenge England in bowling, the coach said. The squad has a new pace battery with lanky Shaheen Shah Afridi as spearhead, supported by 17-year-old Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas, who also played a big role on the 2018 tour.

“You face challenges in England as your technique as well as nerves are put to the test. I am sure our team will be up to that task,” said Younis.

AFP

Speedster Lutho Sipamla looks forward to steaming in at the Bullring

The former Warriors speed merchant will be able to hone his craft at the home of top-class cricket in Johannesburg
Sport
6 days ago

Warner warns against sledging Kohli: ‘Don’t poke the bear’

Australia’s David Warner says sledging the Indian skipper just fuels his attack
Sport
6 days ago

Aussie’s Steve Smith says Virat Kohli is a ‘terrific guy’

Cricketers have been keeping in touch with each other through messages, phone and video calls, including these two great rivals
Sport
1 week ago

Temba Bavuma’s passage from Langa to the Wanderers

In the second part of tracking the batsman’s journey to the Proteas, we identify the elements of his success
Sport
1 week ago

