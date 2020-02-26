With England seen off‚ Thailand are the next team standing in the way of the Proteas at the Women’s World Cup in Australia. Friday’s match is critical in every respect as Thailand‚ the weakest team in the group‚ gave a good account of themselves in the seven-wicket defeat to the West Indies.

SA were not expected to beat England in Perth on Sunday‚ but they did. With that powerful team deposed‚ a play-off spanner has been thrown into the works.

With the group shaped similarly to the 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup group that SA could not get out of‚ it was important that either England or the West Indies be beaten in order to stake a play-off claim. The England box has been ticked and it should be a similar case against Thailand at the Manuka Oval on Friday‚ but complacency must be guarded against.

Australia were victims of this mentality against a shrewd India side in the tournament’s opening game last Friday and face a fight to remain in the tournament‚ even though they beat Sri Lanka. It’s as if the tournament has taken on an unpredictable nature as teams who would barely fire a shot suddenly find the confidence to pick a fight with the established teams.

Thailand still have the might of England to deal with on Wednesday morning with the Canberra double-header being sealed by the West Indies/Pakistan clash that will give SA a clear idea of what lies in store on March 1 and March 3 when they face Pakistan and the West Indies at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

SA can take heart from the fact that their Perth performance against one of the tournament favourites was a complete one where the batting and bowling came together. Theirs is still a learning path‚ especially after the disappointment of the New Zealand T20 where they let themselves down in three losses.

All will be forgotten should they make the semifinals — but there is still some way to go They have sown their seeds of success‚ but they still need three more games to germinate.