19 February 2020 - 17:10 Khanyiso Tshwaku
SA’s Dane van Niekerk (L) poses with England’s Heather Knight during the ICC 2020 Women's T20 World Cup captains media call at Taronga Zoo on February 17 2020. Picture: Brendon Thorne/ICC via Getty Images
Perth — Perth has been a home away from home for the SA men’s national cricket team. And the women’s team‚ who are based in the city for their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup opener against England at the Waca Ground‚ will hope the magic that has inspired their male counterparts will rub off on them.

Captain Dane van Niekerk is already talking about the pace‚ bounce and carry that is generally the trademark of the Waca. .

The women’s team arrived in Perth ahead of their tournament opener. Like the men’s team‚ if there is something the women’s team is not short of‚ it is fast bowlers.

The quality and excellence of the England team is not lost on Van Niekerk‚ but she is banking on the experience of the players who have Women’s Big Bash League experience and the assistance the fast bowlers will get at the pace mecca of world cricket.

“England are a quality team and they’re one of the best teams in the world‚ so we know it’s going to be a hard-fought game. Perth gives us a bit more bounce and carry‚ so that could suit our fast bowlers a bit more,” said Van Niekerk.

“A lot of our players have done really well in the Women’s Big Bash League‚ so hopefully we can get some confidence from those performances.”

Team coach Hilton Moreeng knows England have been a regular thorn in their sides and on Sunday it will not be any different. However‚ he backs his team to execute their skills accurately despite the noted strength of their England adversaries.

“They’re always a tough team to play against and in the last World Cup‚ they were difficult. We have an experienced squad now and the players understand what needs to happen.

“Our preparations going into the World Cup have been excellent and all the squad members have played enough cricket to adapt‚ acclimatise and know what’s coming‚” Moreeng said.

